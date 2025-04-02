CSN Strengthens Logistics with Strategic Acquisition

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( (SID) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On April 1, 2025, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) completed the acquisition of 70% of Estrela Comércio e Participações S.A., as announced on December 30, 2024. This strategic move is intended to bolster CSN’s intermodal operations by optimizing existing infrastructure, thereby enhancing its performance in the logistics sector.

More about Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) is a major player in the steel industry, primarily engaged in the production and distribution of steel products. The company focuses on leveraging its extensive infrastructure to enhance its logistics operations, aiming to strengthen its market presence.

YTD Price Performance: 17.61%

Average Trading Volume: 2,287,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.2B

See more insights into SID stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue