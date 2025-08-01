CSLM Acquisition Enters Forward Purchase Agreement with Meteora

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CSLM Acquisition ( (CSLMF) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 31, 2025, CSLM Acquisition Corp., a Cayman Islands exempted company, entered into a forward purchase agreement with Meteora Capital Partners and its affiliates to facilitate a business combination with Fusemachines Inc. This agreement aims to provide CSLM with non-dilutive growth capital, replacing redeemed trust assets, and includes provisions for share redemption and valuation over a three-year period. The agreement is structured to comply with tender offer regulations, potentially impacting shareholder perceptions and the business combination’s perceived strength.

Average Trading Volume: 6,840

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $77.68M

