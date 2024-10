CSL (AU:CSL) has released an update.

CSL Limited’s Annual General Meeting in Melbourne saw all resolutions carried, although the adoption of the Remuneration Report faced significant opposition with a ‘first strike.’ Investors approved key director appointments and an increase in the non-executive director fee cap, reflecting strong support for the company’s governance strategies.

