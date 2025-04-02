CSI Properties Lists Bonus Warrants on Hong Kong Stock Exchange

CSI Properties ( (HK:0497) ) just unveiled an announcement.

CSI Properties Limited has announced the listing of 460,489,483 bonus warrants on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong by way of a bonus issue. The warrants, which have a subscription price of HK$0.22, will commence trading on April 8, 2025, and are eligible for deposit, clearance, and settlement in CCASS. This move is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide shareholders with additional investment opportunities.

More about CSI Properties

CSI Properties Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the real estate industry. The company is primarily involved in property investment and development, focusing on the Hong Kong market.

