CSI Properties Announces Trading Update for Nil-Paid Rights Shares

CSI Properties Limited has announced a voluntary update regarding the trading of nil-paid rights shares, which can be traded in the odd lot market at prices lower than HK$0.01 per share. This trading period is set from March 25 to April 1, 2025, and shareholders are advised to exercise caution and seek professional advice when dealing with these securities.

CSI Properties Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, and it operates in the real estate industry. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and is involved in property development and investment.

