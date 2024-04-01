CSI Compressco LP Overhauls Operations and Ends Nasdaq Listing

CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) has issued an announcement.

As part of a major corporate restructuring following a series of mergers, Kodiak and its subsidiaries fully repaid and terminated existing credit agreements, while also redeeming outstanding senior secured notes, releasing the involved parties from further obligations without incurring significant penalties. Additionally, the management services agreement was terminated, and various corporate officers resigned without disagreements. The changes culminated in the delisting of the Partnership Common Units from the Nasdaq and the intention to suspend reporting obligations with the SEC, signaling a significant shift in the company’s financial and operational landscape, likely to pique the interest of market watchers.

