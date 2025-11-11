CSE Global Honored at The Edge Singapore Billion Dollar Club 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CSE Global ( (SG:544) )

CSE Global Limited has been recognized at The Edge Singapore Billion Dollar Club 2025, receiving the award for Highest Growth in Profit After Tax Over Three Years in the Technology sector. This accolade highlights the company’s strong business fundamentals and consistent performance, reinforcing its position as a resilient and forward-looking entity in the global market.

More about CSE Global

CSE Global Limited is a global systems integrator specializing in electrification, communications, and automation solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative and sustainable growth solutions across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 6,827,200

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$590.8M

