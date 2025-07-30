CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Announces Board Changes and Strategic Appointments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6066) ) has issued an announcement.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. announced the nomination of Mr. Zhu Yong as a Non-executive Director, pending approval at the general meeting. Mr. Zhu, who has a strong background in economics and extensive experience in financial oversight roles, is also set to be elected as Vice Chairman of the Board. Additionally, adjustments were made to the membership of the company’s special committees, with Mr. Zhu joining the Development Strategy and Audit Committees, reflecting a strategic move to strengthen the company’s governance and strategic planning capabilities.

CSC Financial Co., Ltd. is a financial services company based in China, primarily engaged in providing a broad range of financial services including securities brokerage, investment banking, and asset management. The company operates in the financial sector with a focus on expanding its market presence and enhancing its service offerings.

