CSB Bank Transfers Equity Shares Under Employee Stock Option Scheme

CSB Bank Ltd. ( (IN:CSBBANK) ) has provided an update.

CSB Bank Ltd. announced the transfer of 3,220 equity shares from the CSB ESOS Trust to three eligible grantees. This transfer is part of the exercise of vested stock options under the CSB Employee Stock Option Scheme 2019, reflecting the bank’s ongoing commitment to employee engagement and incentive programs.

CSB Bank Ltd. operates in the banking industry, providing a range of financial services and products. It is headquartered in Thrissur, Kerala, India, and is known for its focus on traditional banking services as well as modern financial solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 30,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 74.93B INR

