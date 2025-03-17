Cryosite Limited Issues Unquoted Equity Securities for Employee Incentive

An update from Cryosite Limited ( (AU:CTE) ) is now available.

Cryosite Limited announced the issuance of 1,000,000 unquoted equity securities in the form of options with varying expiration dates and prices. This issuance is part of an employee incentive scheme and is not intended to be quoted on the ASX, which may impact the company’s employee retention and motivation strategies.

More about Cryosite Limited

Cryosite Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the storage and management of biological materials. The company provides specialized services related to the preservation of stem cells and other biological specimens, catering primarily to healthcare and research sectors.

YTD Price Performance: -11.76%

Average Trading Volume: 3,441

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$36.61M

