Cryomass Technologies Delays Yearly Report Filing

Cryomass Technologies ( (CRYM) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Cryomass Technologies Inc has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending December 31, 2024. The primary reason for this delay is cited as insufficient internal resources, which would require unreasonable effort and expense to overcome. The company anticipates that the delayed report will be filed within 15 calendar days following the original due date. Importantly, Cryomass Technologies does not expect any significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous fiscal year, and there are no forward-looking statements indicating potential financial impacts. The company is actively working on compliance, as indicated by the signature of Christian Noel on the notification.

More about Cryomass Technologies

YTD Price Performance: 50.0%

Average Trading Volume: 126,334

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $8.04M

