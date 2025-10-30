CRRC Releases 2025 Q3 Unaudited Financial Report

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CRRC ( (HK:1766) ) has provided an update.

CRRC Corporation Limited has released its unaudited third quarterly report for 2025, prepared according to PRC Accounting Standards. The report was approved by the board of directors, with most directors present, and confirms the accuracy and completeness of the financial statements. This announcement underscores CRRC’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its financial reporting, potentially reinforcing stakeholder confidence.

More about CRRC

CRRC Corporation Limited is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the rail transportation equipment industry. The company, along with its subsidiaries, focuses on manufacturing and supplying railway vehicles and related products, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 19,848,560

Current Market Cap: HK$243B

