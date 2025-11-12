Crown International Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Crown International Corporation Limited ( (HK:0727) ) has shared an announcement.

Crown International Corporation Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for November 28, 2025, to discuss and approve the interim financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the possibility of declaring a dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0727) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Crown International Corporation Limited stock, see the HK:0727 Stock Forecast page.

More about Crown International Corporation Limited

Crown International Corporation Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on providing financial services and products. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 135,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$298.9M

