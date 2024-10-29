Crowd Media Holdings Sets Key Meeting for Shareholders

Crowd Media Holdings Limited (AU:UNT) has released an update.

Crowd Media Holdings Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 28, 2024, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of directors. Shareholders are encouraged to review the company’s annual financial report and vote on these important decisions. The meeting serves as a crucial platform for shareholders to influence the company’s strategic direction.

