Cross Cat Co., Ltd. Announces Treasury Shares Disposal for Director Compensation

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2307) ) has provided an announcement.

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to dispose of 24,600 treasury shares as restricted stock compensation to its directors and those of its subsidiaries. This move is part of a broader strategy to align the interests of its directors with shareholders by sharing the risks and rewards of stock price fluctuations, thereby enhancing corporate value and motivating directors to contribute to the company’s growth.

More about Cross Cat Co., Ltd.

Cross Cat Co., Ltd. operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is led by President and CEO Mitsunori Yamane.

Average Trading Volume: 28,198

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen15.39B

