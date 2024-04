Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced the issuance of 323,004 performance rights under an employee incentive scheme, with an issue date set for April 17, 2024. These newly issued securities are unquoted and not intended for trading on the ASX. The release serves as a notification of the company’s expansion of equity compensation to its employees.

