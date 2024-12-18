Cromwell Property Group Director Acquires Performance Rights

Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced a change in the interests held by one of its directors, with the acquisition of over 2 million performance rights. This change increases the total securities held by the director to more than 5 million. The performance rights were granted under Cromwell’s Performance Rights Plan, reflecting the company’s strategic focus on aligning management interests with shareholder value.

