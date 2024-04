Cromwell Property Group (AU:CMW) has released an update.

Cromwell Property Group has announced the cancellation of 168,304 of its performance rights securities, which has been agreed upon by both the entity and the holder. The cessation of these securities took place on April 17, 2024, as disclosed in the company’s recent financial documents.

