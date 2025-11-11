Cromwell Property Group Announces Successful AGM Outcomes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Cromwell Property Group ( (AU:CMW) ) has provided an announcement.

Cromwell Property Group announced the results of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, where all resolutions, including the re-election of directors and the adoption of the remuneration report, were carried by poll. This outcome reinforces the company’s stable governance and strategic direction, which may positively impact its operations and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:CMW) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Cromwell Property Group stock, see the AU:CMW Stock Forecast page.

More about Cromwell Property Group

Cromwell Property Group (ASX:CMW) is a real estate investment manager with $4.2 billion of assets under management in Australia and New Zealand as of June 2025. The company is a trusted partner to local and global investors, capital providers, and banking partners, known for creating value and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns throughout the real estate investment cycle.

Average Trading Volume: 4,109,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.2B

For detailed information about CMW stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue