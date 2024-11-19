Critical Resources Ltd Announces Major Share Quotation

Critical Resources Ltd (AU:CRR) has released an update.

Critical Resources Ltd has announced the quotation of over 451 million fully paid ordinary shares on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code CRR. This move is part of previously outlined transactions, signaling the company’s strategic steps in the financial market. Investors should watch how this substantial share issuance impacts the company’s market position.

