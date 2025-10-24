Critical Minerals Group Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Critical Minerals Group Ltd. ( (AU:CMG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Critical Minerals Group Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 24, 2025, in Brisbane, Queensland. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to discuss the company’s strategic initiatives, including its focus on vanadium-based energy storage solutions, which align with global energy transition trends.

Critical Minerals Group (ASX: CMG) is a Brisbane-based company focused on delivering sustainable energy storage solutions through Vanadium Flow Battery technology. The company is developing a comprehensive supply chain, including a vanadium mine and processing operation in North Queensland and a vanadium electrolyte manufacturing facility in South East Queensland, to support the global energy transition.

Average Trading Volume: 36,103

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$18.11M

