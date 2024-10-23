Critical Mineral Resources Expands Share Capital for Growth

Caerus Mineral Resources Plc (GB:CMRS) has released an update.

Critical Mineral Resources PLC has converted a loan note into 3,068,243 new ordinary shares, set to be traded on the London Stock Exchange by October 28, 2024. This move increases their issued share capital to over 83 million shares, highlighting the company’s strategic growth in Morocco’s mineral sector. As part of its expansion, CMR continues to focus on essential metals for the global economy, particularly in the clean energy sector.

