Critica Limited Initiates Trading Halt Pending Test Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Venture Minerals Limited ( (AU:CRI) ) has issued an announcement.

Critica Limited, a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker CRI, has requested a trading halt on its securities. This halt is pending the release of metallurgical testwork results, and it will remain in effect until the results are announced or until normal trading resumes on October 29, 2025. The trading halt is intended to ensure that all market participants have access to the same information at the same time, maintaining market integrity.

More about Venture Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 250.0%

Average Trading Volume: 8,012,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$113.7M

For detailed information about CRI stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue