Critica Limited Announces Director’s Interest Change

Venture Minerals Limited ( (AU:CRI) ) has issued an update.

Critica Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest notice involving Timothy Gordon Armstrong Lindley. The change includes the conversion of 15 million unlisted zero exercise priced options into ordinary shares, increasing the director’s indirect holding to over 20 million shares. This conversion could potentially strengthen Lindley’s influence within the company and reflects adjustments in the director’s investment strategy.

More about Venture Minerals Limited

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Average Trading Volume: 250,500

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $19.97M

