CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Crispr Therapeutics ( (CRSP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Crispr Therapeutics presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG is a biotechnology company based in Switzerland, specializing in the development of gene-editing therapies using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. The company operates in the healthcare sector, focusing on innovative treatments for genetic diseases.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, CRISPR Therapeutics reported a significant net loss, reflecting ongoing investments in research and development. The company continues to advance its pipeline of gene-editing therapies, despite the financial challenges.

Key financial highlights include a net loss of $106.4 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $85.9 million in the same period last year. The company’s total revenue for the quarter was $889,000, primarily from grant revenue. Operating expenses increased due to higher collaboration expenses and acquired in-process research and development costs.

The company’s cash position remains strong, with cash and cash equivalents totaling $286.5 million as of September 30, 2025. CRISPR Therapeutics continues to invest in its strategic collaborations, particularly with Vertex Pharmaceuticals, to advance its therapeutic programs.

Looking ahead, CRISPR Therapeutics remains focused on advancing its clinical programs and exploring new opportunities in gene-editing therapies. The company is committed to leveraging its technology to address unmet medical needs and drive long-term growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue