Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ Paltusotine Shows Promising Results

An announcement from Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) is now available.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced positive results from a Phase 3 study of paltusotine, an investigational drug for acromegaly treatment, indicating its potential as the first oral, once-daily medication. The company plans to share these findings with the investment community through a webcast and plans for regulatory submission and commercialization are underway. However, they caution that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including regulatory review and the possibility of differing final study data.

For an in-depth examination of CRNX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.