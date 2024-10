CRH plc (CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has repurchased and cancelled a significant number of its own shares as part of a $300 million buyback program, aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The transactions, executed on various U.S. trading venues, reflect the company’s strategic financial management. This move leaves CRH with over 679 million ordinary shares in issue, with a portion held in treasury.

