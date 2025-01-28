CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Acquisitions

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has provided an update.

CRH plc announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its own shares as part of a buyback program aimed at purchasing up to $300 million worth of shares by February 2025. This move is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, with implications for the company’s market positioning and investor relations.

More about CRH plc

YTD Price Performance: 6.80%

Average Trading Volume: 420,057

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £55.26B

