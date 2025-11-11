CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has provided an announcement.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and cancellation of 35,000 of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program intended to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by February 2026. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting positively on its market positioning and financial health.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and supply of a wide range of construction products and materials. The company has a significant presence in the global market, providing essential materials for infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects.

