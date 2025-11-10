CRH plc Advances Share Buyback Program with Recent Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from CRH plc ( (CRH) ).

CRH plc, a global leader in building materials, announced the acquisition and cancellation of 35,400 of its ordinary shares in the United States, as part of a share buyback program. This transaction is part of CRH’s plan to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by February 2026, aiming to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

