CRH plc has announced the buyback and cancellation of 64,834 of its ordinary shares on July 1, 2024, for an average price of $73.4178 per share. The repurchase is part of a larger $300 million share buyback program set to continue until August 7, 2024. Following these transactions, CRH will have 683,895,290 ordinary shares in issue, with 41,153,772 shares held as treasury stock.

