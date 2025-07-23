CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has issued an update.

CRH plc, a leading player in the building materials industry, has announced the acquisition and cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program. This move, executed through BNP Paribas Securities Corp, is part of CRH’s strategy to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by August 2025. The transaction reflects CRH’s ongoing efforts to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, signaling a strong financial position and confidence in its market strategy.

