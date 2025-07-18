CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from CRH plc ( (CRH) ) is now available.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a $300 million share buyback program. This strategic move is expected to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby increasing earnings per share.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc is a leading global building materials company involved in the manufacture and distribution of a diverse range of construction products. The company operates in various segments including cement, aggregates, asphalt, and ready-mixed concrete, with a strong market presence in Europe and North America.

