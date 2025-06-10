CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Program

Confident Investing Starts Here:

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has provided an announcement.

CRH plc, a leading global building materials company, announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares in the United States as part of a buyback program. This initiative is part of CRH’s strategy to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by August 2025, reflecting the company’s commitment to returning value to shareholders and optimizing its capital structure.

