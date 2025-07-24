CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has provided an announcement.

CRH plc has announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of a significant number of its ordinary shares as part of a $300 million share buyback program. This move is expected to optimize the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thus increasing earnings per share.

More about CRH plc

CRH plc operates in the building materials industry, focusing on the production and distribution of construction materials such as cement, aggregates, and ready-mixed concrete. The company has a significant presence in the global market, serving a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects.

