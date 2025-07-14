CRH plc Advances $300 Million Share Buyback Initiative

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CRH plc ( (CRH) ) has shared an update.

CRH plc announced the acquisition and subsequent cancellation of its ordinary shares as part of a buyback program, aiming to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares by August 2025. This move is part of CRH’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value, reflecting its robust financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

CRH plc is a leading global building materials company, primarily engaged in the manufacture and distribution of a diverse range of construction products. The company operates in various markets, focusing on infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction sectors.

