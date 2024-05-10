CRH Announces Strong Q1 2024 Financial Performance

CRH (CRH) (GB:CRH) has released an update.

CRH reports a strong start to 2024 with a 2% increase in total revenues to $6.5 billion and a significant rise in net income to $114 million, a notable improvement from a net loss in the previous year. The company credits this performance to positive pricing, favorable weather conditions boosting early-season projects, and strategic acquisitions, including a $2.1 billion materials acquisition in Texas. CRH also announces a 5% increase in its quarterly dividend and reaffirms its full-year guidance, projecting net income between $3.55 billion and $3.80 billion, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $6.55 billion to $6.85 billion.

