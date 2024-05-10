CRH Advances Share Buyback, Enhances Shareholder Value

CRH (CRH) (GB:CRH) has released an update.

CRH plc has successfully completed another phase of its share buyback program, repurchasing 3.7 million shares for $0.3 billion, adding to the $7.6 billion already returned to shareholders since May 2018. The building materials leader has also initiated a new buyback phase with HSBC to repurchase up to $0.3 billion in shares, aiming to reduce share capital. These buybacks are carried out under strict U.S. and EU regulations, with all repurchased shares set to be cancelled.

For further insights into GB:CRH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.