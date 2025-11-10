Cresud Adjusts Warrant Terms Following Dividend Distribution

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

On November 10, 2025, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. announced modifications to the terms and conditions of its outstanding warrants for common shares following the distribution of cash and in-kind dividends and own shares to shareholders on November 7, 2025. The adjustment increased the number of shares to be issued per warrant from 1.4075 to 1.5417 and decreased the warrant exercise price per new share from USD 0.4019 to USD 0.3669, potentially impacting shareholder value and market perception.

Spark’s Take on CRESY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CRESY is a Neutral.

Cresud Sociedad’s stock is supported by a strong valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, making it attractive for value and income investors. The technical analysis indicates a strong upward trend, although the high RSI suggests caution due to potential overbought conditions. Financial performance is moderate, with stable profitability but concerns over high leverage and weak cash flow.

More about Cresud Sociedad

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria is a leading Latin American agricultural company based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company is involved in agriculture, real estate, and financial services, focusing primarily on the Latin American market.

Average Trading Volume: 312,017

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $731.3M

