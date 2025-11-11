Crest Nicholson Executives Acquire Shares to Align Interests with Stakeholders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Crest Nicholson Holdings ( (GB:CRST) ) has provided an announcement.

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC announced transactions involving its top executives, including CEO Martyn Clark, CFO Bill Floydd, and Group Company Secretary Penny Thomas, who acquired shares through the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This move reflects the company’s strategy to align management interests with shareholder value, potentially impacting its market perception and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:CRST) stock is a Hold with a £167.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Crest Nicholson Holdings stock, see the GB:CRST Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:CRST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:CRST is a Neutral.

Crest Nicholson Holdings is facing significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and profitability issues being the most impactful factors. The technical analysis provides some neutral signals, but the valuation remains a concern due to the negative P/E ratio. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits further insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:CRST stock, click here.

More about Crest Nicholson Holdings

Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC is a prominent player in the residential property development industry, focusing on building sustainable homes and communities across the UK. The company is known for its commitment to quality and innovation in the housing market.

Average Trading Volume: 928,467

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £413.5M

See more insights into CRST stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue