Creo Medical Launches Landmark Study for Lung Tumor Treatment

Creo Medical ( (GB:CREO) ) has provided an update.

Creo Medical Group has initiated a landmark post-market clinical study to evaluate the safety and performance of its MicroBlate™ Flex device for treating lung tumors. This study, conducted in the Netherlands and the UK, is part of Creo’s growth strategy to gather substantial clinical data ahead of commercializing the device, which offers a less invasive treatment option for lung cancer patients. The collaboration with Intuitive highlights Creo’s position in minimally invasive lung cancer treatment and the potential impact of MicroBlate™ Flex on the industry.

GB:CREO is a Neutral.

Creo Medical’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges and weak valuation metrics as major concerns. However, positive corporate events and mixed technical indicators provide some optimism. The company needs to improve its financial performance to enhance its stock attractiveness.

More about Creo Medical

Creo Medical is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive electrosurgical devices, focusing on advanced energy solutions for endoscopy. The company’s technology, powered by CROMA and Kamaptive, aims to enhance surgical capabilities and patient outcomes by providing precise, flexible, and controlled surgical solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 1,682,616

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £50.53M

