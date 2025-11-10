Credito Emiliano Approves Partial Demerger of Euromobiliare Advisory SIM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Credito Emiliano SPA Credem ( (IT:CE) ) is now available.

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. has approved a partial demerger of Euromobiliare Advisory SIM, redistributing its assets between Euromobiliare Asset Management SGR and Credem itself. This strategic move, filed for registration, aims to streamline operations and enhance the company’s focus on its core banking and asset management services.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:CE) stock is a Hold with a EUR11.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Credito Emiliano SPA Credem stock, see the IT:CE Stock Forecast page.

More about Credito Emiliano SPA Credem

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (Credem) operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and asset management services. The company focuses on providing financial solutions to individuals and businesses, with a strong presence in the Italian market.

YTD Price Performance: 35.96%

Average Trading Volume: 133,514

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.73B

