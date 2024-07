Credit Clear Limited (AU:CCR) has released an update.

Credit Clear Limited has reported a significant increase in their financial performance, with Q4 revenue surging 28% to $11.5 million and cash from operations hitting $1.8 million. The company’s underlying EBITDA for the fiscal year 2024 stands at approximately $4 million, marking a period of strong profitability and cash generation for the firm.

