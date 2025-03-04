Credit Clear Issues Shares for Directors’ Fees

The latest update is out from Credit Clear Limited ( (AU:CCR) ).

Credit Clear Limited announced the issuance of 632,955 fully paid ordinary shares to its Related Parties as compensation for Directors’ fees, covering the period from December 2023 to December 2024. This strategic move, approved at the annual general meeting, reflects the company’s approach to managing its financial obligations while maintaining compliance with relevant corporate regulations.

More about Credit Clear Limited

Credit Clear Limited operates in the financial technology industry, focusing on providing innovative solutions for credit management and debt collection. The company leverages technology to streamline and enhance the efficiency of financial transactions and services.

YTD Price Performance: -19.12%

Average Trading Volume: 322,350

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$116.6M

