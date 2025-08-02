Crédit Agricole’s Earnings Call: Record Income & Strategic Growth

Credit Agricole SA ((CRARY)) has held its Q2 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Crédit Agricole’s recent earnings call painted a picture of strong financial performance, marked by record net income and robust revenue growth. The company celebrated significant strategic transactions, although it faced challenges such as increased cost of risk and pressure on net interest income. Acquisition-related volatility also posed some hurdles.

Record Net Income

Crédit Agricole reported a record net income of EUR 2.4 billion for the quarter, marking a 30.7% increase. Even when excluding the impact of the Amundi US deconsolidation, net income still showed a healthy growth of 14.1%.

Strong Revenue Growth

The company’s revenue surged to EUR 7 billion, up by 3.1%. This was achieved alongside a competitive cost-to-income ratio of 53.9% and a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 16.6%.

High Liquidity Reserves

Crédit Agricole maintained robust liquidity reserves amounting to EUR 471 billion, underscoring its financial stability and readiness to meet future obligations.

Dynamic Loan Production

Retail banking experienced dynamic loan production, with home loans in France increasing by 28% and corporate loans by 12%, indicating strong demand and market presence.

Insurance and Asset Management Performance

The company achieved record net inflows of EUR 4.2 billion in savings and retirement, with premium income reaching EUR 12.7 billion. Asset management also hit a record with assets under management (AUM) at EUR 2,266 billion.

Strategic Transactions and Acquisitions

Several strategic transactions were completed, including the acquisition of European asset servicing activities from RBC and Degroof Petercam, which are expected to enhance the company’s market position.

Cost of Risk Increase

The cost of risk rose by 4.2%, with slight deterioration noted in international subsidiaries and challenges with self-employed professionals and a few large corporates.

Challenges in Personal Finance and Mobility

There was a goodwill impairment at Crédit Agricole Personal Finance and Mobility, impacting equity accounted entities.

Pressure on Net Interest Income

The company faced an unfavorable base effect on net interest income in LCL, with increased competition affecting the housing market in Italy.

Acquisition-Related Volatility

The acquisitions of Banco BPM and Victory Capital led to a 30 basis point impact on the CET1 ratio, contributing to increased volatility in financial results.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Crédit Agricole expects continued strong performance across various business lines, including insurance, asset management, and personal finance. The company plans to integrate its recent acquisitions, such as Banco BPM and Victory Capital, to further strengthen its market position. Liquidity reserves are expected to remain robust, and the cost of risk is anticipated to stay stable at 28 basis points annualized at the group level.

In conclusion, Crédit Agricole’s earnings call highlighted a period of strong financial performance, with record net income and strategic growth initiatives. While challenges such as increased cost of risk and acquisition-related volatility were noted, the company’s robust liquidity and strategic acquisitions position it well for future growth.

