Credicorp Ltd. Releases 2024 Financial Statements Highlighting Key Audit Matters

On March 4, 2025, Credicorp Ltd. announced the release of its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The audit, conducted by Tanaka, Valdivia y Asociados, confirmed the company’s financial position and performance in accordance with IFRS standards. The report highlighted key audit matters, including the importance of the company’s IT environment and the complexity of estimating expected credit losses on its loan portfolio. These insights are crucial for stakeholders as they reflect the company’s operational integrity and risk management strategies.

Credicorp Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking services through its subsidiary, Banco de Credito del Peru. The company is focused on providing comprehensive financial solutions in the Peruvian market.

YTD Price Performance: -0.53%

Average Trading Volume: 281,837

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $14.56B

