Credicorp Ltd. has announced a special dividend distribution, with a payout of US$2.9167 per share, equivalent to S/11.0000 per share. The payment, scheduled for October 18, 2024, comes as part of a previously adopted agreement by the Board of Directors. This move highlights Credicorp’s strong financial position and commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

