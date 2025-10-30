Credem Group Recognized for Capital Strength by ECB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Credito Emiliano SPA Credem ( (IT:CE) ) has provided an update.

The European Central Bank has set Credem’s Pillar 2 Requirement for 2026 at 1.25%, positioning the Group among the best in Italy and Europe for capital strength. This decision highlights the robustness of Credito Emiliano’s business model and risk management, with capital ratios significantly exceeding the required levels. As of June 30, 2025, the Group’s CET1 Ratio at the Credemholding level was 15.83%, and at the Banking Group level, it was 16.97%, indicating a strong buffer against capital requirements. This capital strength is attributed to the Group’s strategic management, which combines financial discipline with a long-term vision, ensuring trust from customers and stakeholders.

The Credem Group is one of the main Italian banking institutions and is recognized as one of the strongest in Europe. It is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange and, as of June 30, 2025, manages a total business volume of approximately 144 billion euros, encompassing total collections and loans.

