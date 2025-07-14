Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. Reports Strong Q1 2025 Results and Announces Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

create restaurants holdings inc. ( (JP:3387) ) has issued an update.

Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. reported a 9.2% increase in revenue for the first quarter ending May 31, 2025, compared to the same period last year, with operating profit rising by 10.7%. The company has announced a stock split effective September 1, 2025, which will impact future dividend calculations and share valuations. The financial results and strategic decisions indicate a positive outlook for the company, suggesting potential growth and stability in its market position.

More about create restaurants holdings inc.

Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating within the restaurant industry. The company focuses on managing and operating a diverse portfolio of dining establishments, catering to various market segments and consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 385,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen292.7B

