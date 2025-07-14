Create Restaurants Holdings Announces Stock Split and Dividend Forecast Revision

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

create restaurants holdings inc. ( (JP:3387) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Create Restaurants Holdings Inc. announced a 2-for-1 stock split to increase stock liquidity and expand its investor base. The company also revised its Articles of Incorporation to reflect an increased total number of shares issuable and adjusted its dividend forecast, maintaining the dividend per share post-split, with no substantial changes to equity.

Average Trading Volume: 385,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen292.7B

